Strs Ohio Trims Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.