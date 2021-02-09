Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.32. Subaru shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 37,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Subaru alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.