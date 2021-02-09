Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 73 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 167.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $725.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $726.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

