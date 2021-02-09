Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.