Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

