Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 969 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

