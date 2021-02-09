Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,959,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,985,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

