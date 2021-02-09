Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.