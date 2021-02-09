Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 86.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Pool by 5.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 214,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pool by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $359.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.