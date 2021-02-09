Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 266.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 950.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

ALB opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

