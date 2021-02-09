Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.44.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $420.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

