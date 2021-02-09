Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 49,183 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

