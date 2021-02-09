Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

NYSE CPT opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

