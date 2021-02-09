Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,496,999 shares of company stock valued at $292,542,954.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

