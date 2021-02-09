Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,885,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,723,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,298,124 shares of company stock valued at $87,853,308. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

RUN stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

