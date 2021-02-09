Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.87-1.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.058-12.058 billion.

Separately, Mizuho cut Suntory Beverage & Food from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 89,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,458. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

