Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives $0.44 Average PT from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ZPTAF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 379,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,832. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

