SVB Leerink Trims Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price to $196.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,506 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

