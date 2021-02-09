Swapcoinz Trading 373% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 373% higher against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00048430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00228800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00067202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00082044 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00195790 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

