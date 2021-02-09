Swipe (SXP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $344.82 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $208.07 million and approximately $344.82 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01048415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.79 or 0.05420334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

