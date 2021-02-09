Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.26. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 9,818 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

About Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.