Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $875,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,082. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.