Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.22

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 11386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,819,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

