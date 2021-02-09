Syverson Strege & Co Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,126,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 25.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

