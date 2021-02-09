Syverson Strege & Co Invests $93,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.