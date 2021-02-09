Syverson Strege & Co Makes New $153,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

