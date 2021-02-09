TaaS Hits Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

