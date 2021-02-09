Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average of $177.35. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.69.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

