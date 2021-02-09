Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO stock traded down $11.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.41. 76,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.35. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.69.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

