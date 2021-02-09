Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.52-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $602-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.92 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.28.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day moving average of $177.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

