Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.84

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 897368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$492.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

