Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

