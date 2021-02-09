Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TWODF opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

