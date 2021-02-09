TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,503 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.