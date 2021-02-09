TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,147 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 51,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $239.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $12.50.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

