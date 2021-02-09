TCW Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 679,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

