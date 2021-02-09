TCW Group Inc. Has $51.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 155,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,084.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,815.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,659.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

