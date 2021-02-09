TCW Group Inc. Invests $5.80 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $547.92 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.