TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,791 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

