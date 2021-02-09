TD Securities Downgrades Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) to Hold

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.04 million and a P/E ratio of -104.71.

In other Pure Energy Minerals news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,953.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

