TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Tops $0.0162 on Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $194,686.77 and $6,812.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002227 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars.

