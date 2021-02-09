Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Teekay LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $173,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

