Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.04. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,048,379 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

