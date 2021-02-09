TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TU. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,854 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,463,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after buying an additional 740,418 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.