Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMSNY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TMSNY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. 9,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16. Temenos has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $172.46.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

