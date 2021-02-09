Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.96

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 133,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

