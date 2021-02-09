Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,055.88

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,055.88 ($13.80) and last traded at GBX 1,055.88 ($13.80), with a volume of 136726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($13.74).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 980.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 29.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.99%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) Company Profile (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

