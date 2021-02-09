Tempur Sealy International (TPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPX stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

