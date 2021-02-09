Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.56. 850,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 946,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $419,028.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417,053 shares of company stock valued at $37,753,710 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $645.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

