Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 4,660 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

